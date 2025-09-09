Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S26 Ultra may lose weight, but you definitely won’t notice it

New leak suggests that Samsung is focused on making its phone feel slimmer, not lighter.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Ultra may lose weight, but you definitely won’t notice it
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit — Ice Universe

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may be noticeably thinner than its predecessor, but that won’t change the feeling for a big phone it may leave you with. A new rumor suggests that not only will Samsung compensate for the slimmer main body with a massive camera bump, but it’ll also barely change its weight.

If you were expecting a slimmer and lighter device, the latest information shared by tipster Ice Universe may come as bad news. According to the leaker, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will weigh 217 g, which is basically the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

At first glance, that information may not make much sense. After all, the top-tier Samsung device for 2025 weighs 218 g and is 8.2 mm thick, while the 2026 model is expected to be only 7.9 mm. So, why is the Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to lose only 1 g of its weight?



The camera bump of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is just 2.4 mm thick, which adds up to a total thickness of 9.1 mm. The upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to have a massive 4.5 mm camera bump, which would bump up the total thickness to 12.4 mm. That would be a significant increase.

Even with that tiny weight loss, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be one of the lightest ultra-flagship smartphones on the market. The iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs 227 g, and it’s unlikely for the iPhone 17 Pro Max to be much lighter. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is even heftier at 232 g, while both the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the vivo X200 Ultra are 229 g for some of their colors.

How important is your phone’s weight for you?

Vote View Result


I have been using a big and heavy smartphone for years, so the weight itself wouldn’t bother me. What worries me about the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the weight distribution, which could prove much more critical. If most of the device’s 217 grams are concentrated at the cameras, that would make balancing it in the hand more difficult, and it could worsen the user experience.

Galaxy S26 Ultra may lose weight, but you definitely won’t notice it

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 • 2

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
As more reps leave, it's seems that we are seeing the end of T-Mobile as we know it
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10
The iPhone 17 will be the perfect antidote to the Pixel 10

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless