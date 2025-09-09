Galaxy S26 Ultra may lose weight, but you definitely won’t notice it
New leak suggests that Samsung is focused on making its phone feel slimmer, not lighter.
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit — Ice Universe
The Galaxy S26 Ultra may be noticeably thinner than its predecessor, but that won’t change the feeling for a big phone it may leave you with. A new rumor suggests that not only will Samsung compensate for the slimmer main body with a massive camera bump, but it’ll also barely change its weight.
If you were expecting a slimmer and lighter device, the latest information shared by tipster Ice Universe may come as bad news. According to the leaker, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will weigh 217 g, which is basically the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
At first glance, that information may not make much sense. After all, the top-tier Samsung device for 2025 weighs 218 g and is 8.2 mm thick, while the 2026 model is expected to be only 7.9 mm. So, why is the Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to lose only 1 g of its weight?
The Galaxy S26 Ultra bump may be massive. | Image Credit — Ice Universe
The camera bump of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is just 2.4 mm thick, which adds up to a total thickness of 9.1 mm. The upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to have a massive 4.5 mm camera bump, which would bump up the total thickness to 12.4 mm. That would be a significant increase.
Even with that tiny weight loss, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be one of the lightest ultra-flagship smartphones on the market. The iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs 227 g, and it’s unlikely for the iPhone 17 Pro Max to be much lighter. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is even heftier at 232 g, while both the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the vivo X200 Ultra are 229 g for some of their colors.
I have been using a big and heavy smartphone for years, so the weight itself wouldn’t bother me. What worries me about the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the weight distribution, which could prove much more critical. If most of the device’s 217 grams are concentrated at the cameras, that would make balancing it in the hand more difficult, and it could worsen the user experience.
