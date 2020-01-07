Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 giveaway winners reveal!

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Jan 07, 2020, 5:49 AM
Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 giveaway winners reveal!
Well, somebody's going to start off the new year with a shiny new phone! At the end of December, we held a special giveaway with the help of our friends from Sprint — two phones for two lucky winners. One will get a 128 GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ in Black, the other will enjoy a sparkly Galaxy Note 10 256 GB in Silver. Without further ado, here are our winners:

Samsung Galaxy Holiday Giveaway by Sprint and PhoneArena

Well, well! Congratulations to Gilbert and Carlos! Our friends from Sprint will be contacting you soon with further details on your prize. Be sure to respond within three days!

Didn't win? No worries, Sprint still has a $35 Unlimited Kickstart plan, which will basically leave you with enough cash to put towards your next new phone!

