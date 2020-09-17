T-Mobile releases an update to give Galaxy Note 10+ 5G users even better 5G signal and latency
The version of the software update is N976USQU3BTI5 with a size of around 395MB. If you are on T-Mobile and you use the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G you can check for the update in Settings > Software update.
Last month, T-Mobile launched the world’s first nationwide standalone 5G network in the States. Thanks to this move its customers’ access to 5G won’t be limited to the range of 4G signals. Therefore, now customers will be able to access 5G with lower latency and higher signal strength inside buildings.