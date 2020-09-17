Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

T-Mobile 5G

T-Mobile releases an update to give Galaxy Note 10+ 5G users even better 5G signal and latency

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 17, 2020, 1:39 AM
T-Mobile releases an update to give Galaxy Note 10+ 5G users even better 5G signal and latency
A new update is coming the way of Galaxy Note 10+ 5G users on T-Mobile. It’s meant to assure better 5G coverage for this smartphone's users on T-Mobile and now you will be able to get access to T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network, reports SamMobile.

Until now, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G users could benefit from 5G’s faster network speeds but only in areas in coverage of T-Mobile’s 4G towers. However, the carrier is now releasing an update, alongside the August 2020 security patch, which provides access to T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network and assures better coverage, higher quality, and stronger 5G signal strength.

The version of the software update is N976USQU3BTI5 with a size of around 395MB. If you are on T-Mobile and you use the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G you can check for the update in Settings > Software update.

Last month, T-Mobile launched the world’s first nationwide standalone 5G network in the States. Thanks to this move its customers’ access to 5G won’t be limited to the range of 4G signals. Therefore, now customers will be able to access 5G with lower latency and higher signal strength inside buildings.

