Android Games

GRID Autosport coming to Android in late November

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 19, 2019, 9:47 PM
GRID Autosport coming to Android in late November
One of the decent car racing games that you can play on your mobile, GRID Autosport made its debut on iOS back in 2017. Weirdly, it took developer Feral Interactive two years to bring the game to Android, but at least we now know when it's coming.

If you're an Android user, you'll be happy to know that GRID Autosport lands in the Google Play Store on November 26. The game will be available for purchase for $9.99 / €10,99 / £9.99 and will require around 4GB of free space.

GRID Autosport only supports devices running Android 9.0 Pie and up. The game is compatible with all recent flagships smartphones from Google, HTC, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, LG, and Nokia.

If you don't own a new flagship smartphone but you're still able to purchase the game, then your device is compatible with GRID Autosport but it's not officially supported. Devices that are not capable of running the game are blocked from purchasing it.



GRID Autosport puts players into the role of a pro-racer, challenging them to compete in the world’s most exciting cars and circuits across five different racing styles. The game promises intuitive tilt and touch inputs, as well as an addictive mix of simulation and arcade handling.

According to Feral Interactive, GRID Autosport features best-in-class controls, which should allow players to use their screen as a steering wheel, and the touch-screen interface to control their speed.

