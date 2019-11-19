GRID Autosport coming to Android in late November
GRID Autosport only supports devices running Android 9.0 Pie and up. The game is compatible with all recent flagships smartphones from Google, HTC, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, LG, and Nokia.
If you don't own a new flagship smartphone but you're still able to purchase the game, then your device is compatible with GRID Autosport but it's not officially supported. Devices that are not capable of running the game are blocked from purchasing it.
GRID Autosport puts players into the role of a pro-racer, challenging them to compete in the world’s most exciting cars and circuits across five different racing styles. The game promises intuitive tilt and touch inputs, as well as an addictive mix of simulation and arcade handling.
According to Feral Interactive, GRID Autosport features best-in-class controls, which should allow players to use their screen as a steering wheel, and the touch-screen interface to control their speed.
