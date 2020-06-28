Deals Wearables Fossil

Fossil's Surprise Savings sale discounts smartwatches by up to 50%

Cosmin Vasile
Jun 28, 2020, 12:38 AM
If you're looking for a cheap, yet stylish smartwatch, Fossil is running a site-wide sale that offers major discounts on everything listed, including smartwatches, accessories, and bags. Even the company's most recent products are on sale, granted discounts aren't that big.

There's a bunch of men and women wearables that you can get for a lot less than $100, including various Gen 4 smartwatches. Here are some of the deals that you can find on Fossil's website by the end of June 28:

  • Garrett Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $99 ($60 off)
  • Bowman Luggage Leather Watch $89 ($40 off)
  • Godwin Chronograph Leather Watch $115 ($35 off)
  • Gen 4 Smartwatch Sloan HR $129 ($145 off)
  • Kayla Three-Hand Rose-Gold Watch $89 ($50 off)
  • Gen 5 Smartwatch Julianna HR $179 ($115 off)
  • Lady Forrester Three-Hand Watch $69 ($50 off)
  • Laney Three-Hand Smoke Watch $69 ($70 off)

Keep in mind that some of the watches above come in various sizes and colors, and some of them aren't discounted at all. While most of the smartwatch deals will go offline on June 28 at 11:59 pm CT, others will continue to remain live until August 9 at 11:59 pm CT. It's worth adding that you don't need any promotional code to benefit from discounts and that these discounts can't be combined with any other offer or promotion.

