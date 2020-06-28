Fossil's Surprise Savings sale discounts smartwatches by up to 50%
- Garrett Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $99 ($60 off)
- Bowman Luggage Leather Watch $89 ($40 off)
- Godwin Chronograph Leather Watch $115 ($35 off)
- Gen 4 Smartwatch Sloan HR $129 ($145 off)
- Kayla Three-Hand Rose-Gold Watch $89 ($50 off)
- Gen 5 Smartwatch Julianna HR $179 ($115 off)
- Lady Forrester Three-Hand Watch $69 ($50 off)
- Laney Three-Hand Smoke Watch $69 ($70 off)
Keep in mind that some of the watches above come in various sizes and colors, and some of them aren't discounted at all. While most of the smartwatch deals will go offline on June 28 at 11:59 pm CT, others will continue to remain live until August 9 at 11:59 pm CT. It's worth adding that you don't need any promotional code to benefit from discounts and that these discounts can't be combined with any other offer or promotion.