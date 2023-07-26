Foldable Pixel tablet might arrive sooner than anyone ever expected

foldable phone , the Pixel Fold - to chew away its market share. But Google reportedly has its sight set on a nascent category: foldable tablets. Samsung today revealed its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable phones . The launch took place a little earlier than usual, presumably because the company doesn't want Google - who recently released its first, the Pixel Fold - to chew away its market share. But Google reportedly has its sight set on a nascent category: foldable tablets.





Android Authority While almost all of the industry is concentrating on foldable smartphones right now, Apple's first foldable product will reportedly either be a bendable tablet or a foldable laptop . This has been lent credence by a DigiTimes report published today (via).





It says that supply chain resources have indicated that both Apple and Google could release a foldable tablet in the future. No timeline has been given for Apple's rumored foldable iPad, but the report says that Google may reveal its foldable tablet during Google I/O 2024, which will probably take place in May.





Google had previously said it is "always looking at different types of devices," and had hinted that it might reveal a flip-style Pixel phone down the line. So it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the company is considering a foldable Pixel tablet, though it's definitely the first time we are hearing about such a device.





Whether there is any appetite for a foldable tablet remains to be seen. Samsung and LG showcased foldable tablet concepts earlier this year and Lenovo and Asus have foldable laptops in their lineups.





Moving on, the report also says that Apple has been working on foldable iPhones for years but they have yet to enter mass production. The source cited in the report also says that Apple is highly unlikely to release a foldable iPhone next year, which is in line with other reports we have seen so far.