iOS Apps

Fast Laughs feature brings Netflix giggles to your phone

Mariyan Slavov
Mar 04, 2021, 4:10 AM
We all need a good laugh once in a while, especially when the world is throwing viruses at us like crazy. Netflix knows this and opts to take care of your good mood with a new mobile feature called Fast Laughs. It’s a TikTok-style feed of clips from comedy movies, stand-up specials as well as sitcoms, and other hilarious pieces of entertainment.

According to Variety, Fast Laughs will include up to 100 clips per day with lengths varying from 15 seconds to more than 45 seconds. Of course, it’s another way for Netflix to promote its content - if a certain clip manages to put a smile on your face you can quickly add the whole show to your list and watch it later.


The new feature is available now for Apple iPhone users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia and you can access it through the iOS app’s bottom navigation menu, by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. You can also react by tapping on the LOL icon or share clips on Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter, and Apple’s iMessage.

“We wanted to give members a fun, fast and intuitive way to discover our catalog by letting these comedic moments across genres speak for themselves in a mobile-native, full-screen experience,” Netflix said. “We worked hard to cut to just what was necessary in an intentional and minimalist UI design, from the transparent tab bar to ways to react in the moment (“LOL”) and plan their next laugh by adding to their list.”

There’s an Android version of Fast Laughs in the works and Netflix plans to begin testing it later this year.

