Fast Laughs feature brings Netflix giggles to your phone



“We wanted to give members a fun, fast and intuitive way to discover our catalog by letting these comedic moments across genres speak for themselves in a mobile-native, full-screen experience,” Netflix said. “We worked hard to cut to just what was necessary in an intentional and minimalist UI design, from the transparent tab bar to ways to react in the moment (“LOL”) and plan their next laugh by adding to their list.”



There’s an Android version of Fast Laughs in the works and Netflix plans to begin testing it later this year.

The new feature is available now for Apple iPhone users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia and you can access it through the iOS app’s bottom navigation menu, by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. You can also react by tapping on the LOL icon or share clips on Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter, and Apple’s iMessage.