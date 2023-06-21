Fake Trezor Wallet App slips through Apple App Store safety check, steals money





The fraudulent app goes by the name Trezor Wallet Suite, and Yakobi revealed that it had been available for weeks. This means that thousands of people might have unknowingly installed it and become victims of the scam.If you have recently installed a Trezor Wallet app, verifying whether it is legitimate Trezor Suite Lite or the fake Trezor Wallet Suite is crucial. The fake app has already been removed from the App Store.In his tweet, Yakobi cautioned that the fake app prompts users to provide their seed phrases, granting the app's operators access to all the victim's cryptocurrency holdings. And as we can see from some comments on the tweet, this has already happened to at least one user.Seed words or a seed phrase is a set of words necessary to recover Bitcoin funds "on-chain." If someone knows these words, they can take control of the user's Bitcoins. Therefore, Trezor advises users to never enter their seed words on a website and emphasizes the need to safeguard them.