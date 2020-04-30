Facebook users can now transfer their pictures and videos to Google Photos

"At Facebook, we believe that if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another. That’s the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation. Today, we’re releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos."

As we reported as early as July of 2018, major tech giants, including Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Facebook have teamed up to work on the so-called Data Transfer Project. It aims to allow for users to move their data fast and conveniently, without having to deal with anti-consumer limitations.Now, in the US and Canada, Facebook has launched the option to transfer one's Facebook photos and videos to Google Photos, which can be done through the "Your Facebook Information" menu in Settings. There, an option named "Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos" leads to the additional option of downloading your Facebook information directly, or transferring it to Google Photos, with more destinations to be made available later.An update on Mark Zuckerberg's company news page on the matter confirms the launch in US and Canada today, April 30th, with an earlier statement going as follows:Facebook also notes that its users have been able to download their data from the social network for nearly a decade, and the newly rolled-out tool is based on code developed through the company's participation with the aforementioned Data Transfer Project (DTP).It's not clear what will be the next options for transferring Facebook data to, in addition to Google Photos, but judging by the companies involved in the DTP, it's reasonable to expect OneDrive support.