Facebook users can now transfer their pictures and videos to Google Photos
An update on Mark Zuckerberg's company news page on the matter confirms the launch in US and Canada today, April 30th, with an earlier statement going as follows:
"At Facebook, we believe that if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another. That’s the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation. Today, we’re releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos."
Facebook also notes that its users have been able to download their data from the social network for nearly a decade, and the newly rolled-out tool is based on code developed through the company's participation with the aforementioned Data Transfer Project (DTP).
It's not clear what will be the next options for transferring Facebook data to, in addition to Google Photos, but judging by the companies involved in the DTP, it's reasonable to expect OneDrive support.