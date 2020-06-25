Facebook rolling out new notification screen for old news articles
After extensive research, Facebook realized that the timelines of an article is an important piece of context that helps users decide what to read, trust, and, above all else, share with their friends. The new notification screen will pop up when you want to share a news article older than three months, but it will allow you to continue sharing it if you consider that the article is still relevant.
Facebook revealed that it will try to find other uses for notification screens, including for posts with links that mention coronavirus pandemic. It's a nice small addition that will prevent Facebook users from sharing older articles that are no longer relevant in certain contexts but won't help with fake and misleading news. Expect to see the new notification screen in the coming days, as Facebook confirmed it has already begun the roll-out.