Facebook really wants to sell things online

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 20, 2020, 7:15 AM
Facebook is making a serious push to get into the e-commerce business. The company is rolling out a new feature called Facebook Shops, which allows businesses to sell their products directly from their Facebook or Instagram accounts. “Facebook Shops make it easy for businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram,” reads the description on Facebook’s official blog.

Many small businesses are struggling in the current pandemic situation and giving them the opportunity to move their operations online could prove beneficial. There are some limited customization options when setting up an online shop such as accent colors, background images, and a different size for product pictures. People will also have the ability to place an order without leaving the page if the seller has enabled the checkout option. Facebook Shops will be available on a business’ Facebook Page or Instagram profile, and the new feature will also show in ads and stories. 


And while Facebook Shops starts rolling out today, Instagram Shops will make its debut this summer in the US. The photo-sharing platform will add features like category filters, live shopping (while watching a video), a new shop tab in the navigation bar, and more. Instagram is already focussed on promoting stuff and people are making lots of money on the platform. Instagram Shops will give influencers and businesses the opportunity to sell the products they promote.

