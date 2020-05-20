Facebook really wants to sell things online

“Facebook Shops make it easy for businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram,”

And while Facebook Shops starts rolling out today, Instagram Shops will make its debut this summer in the US. The photo-sharing platform will add features like category filters, live shopping (while watching a video), a new shop tab in the navigation bar, and more. Instagram is already focussed on promoting stuff and people are making lots of money on the platform. Instagram Shops will give influencers and businesses the opportunity to sell the products they promote.