Facebook will now pay you to say things in order to teach its Portal devices
And Facebook is doing just that. The company has added a new feature to its Viewpoints app, the Verge reports. The app allows users to complete certain tasks and gather points that can be redeemed for money.
Eligible participants will be able to record the phrase using up to 10 different first names. For your hard work, you’ll be rewarded with 200 points in the app, 1,000 points being the least you can exchange for money and get $5. Basically, for one set of recordings, you’ll get $1.
Some users will be able to repeat the exercise 5 different times, however, which will bring them right to that minimum. Even $5 probably doesn’t sound much to you, but anyone that’s been on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk knows it’s not a bad deal for the amount of work required.
To participate, users must be from the US and have at least 75 Facebook friends. If you fit in that description and feel like helping Facebook out for some hard cash, go right ahead and download the Viewpoints app. For some reason, we can’t imagine many people doing it.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):