Facebook discounts the Portal Mini smart display, but it's cheaper on Amazon
Ironically, it's not Facebook that offers the best Portal Mini deal, but Amazon. Typically selling for $130, the Portal Mini is now available for purchase via Facebook's online store for just $99. However, if you decide to go for Amazon's deal, you'll save an extra $7.
In case you're not aware, Facebook is using Amazon's Alexa digital assistant to power the Portal Mini. The device comes with a large 8-inch HD display that lets you make video calls using Messenger and WhatsApp.
You can also use it as a digital frame to display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your smartphone's camera gallery. There's one important thing you should know before buying one – you'll need an active Facebook account to be able to use the Portal Mini.
