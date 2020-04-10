Facebook files a lawsuit against a person designing deceptive ad campaigns
The defendant has developed a “LeadCloak” software, that was designed to bypass automatic moderation systems on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram and baited people into clicking unrelated to the ad links, which included all types of fake offers for diet pills, drugs and bitcoin investment frauds.
In this case, the ads were about steel spoons, but when clicked, they led to a fake news article, requesting bitcoins for countering the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Gajjar offered his deceptive ad service to other customers at a monthly fee rate, allegedly ranging from $399 to $1,999.
Facebook has filed the lawsuit with the California court, seeking damages and requesting for a permanent block of LeadCloak services. What’s more, the deceptive ad service has allegedly also targeted Google, ad firm Oath, canadian company Shopify and WordPress.