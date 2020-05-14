Facebook's Bitmoji-like avatars go live in the United States
These avatars can be used in comments, Stories, even in Messenger, but they can't be used in text posts with backgrounds yet. These avatars act as a digital persona that lets users engage in social networking in original ways. To make the feature even more unique, Facebook added the possibility to customize avatars with new hairstyles, complexions, and outfits.
Today, we’re celebrating the launch of avatars in the US! So much of our interactions these days are taking place online, which is why it’s more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook.
It's clear that Facebook is looking for ways to enhance user engagement on its social networks, and judging by the success of the similar feature introduced by Snapchat four years ago, avatars might become very popular. Recently, Snapchat revealed that nearly 150 million out of its 210 million users have already created Bitmojis, so Facebook definitely has a lot to catch up.