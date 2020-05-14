iOS Android Apps

Facebook's Bitmoji-like avatars go live in the United States

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 14, 2020, 4:38 AM
Facebook's Bitmoji-like avatars go live in the United States
One month ago, Facebook trumpeted the launch of Avatars in Europe, after the Snapchat-like feature was initially introduced in Australia and New Zealand. Today, Facebook announced that its Bitmoji-like avatars are now available in the United States, on both the Android and iOS platforms.

To start using avatars, you must first start to create one, so head to comment composer in Facebook or Messenger, tap on the smiley button, and then choose the sticker tab. The “Create Your Avatar!” option should show up and you can start creating your own avatar.

These avatars can be used in comments, Stories, even in Messenger, but they can't be used in text posts with backgrounds yet. These avatars act as a digital persona that lets users engage in social networking in original ways. To make the feature even more unique, Facebook added the possibility to customize avatars with new hairstyles, complexions, and outfits.

Today, we’re celebrating the launch of avatars in the US! So much of our interactions these days are taking place online, which is why it’s more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook.

It's clear that Facebook is looking for ways to enhance user engagement on its social networks, and judging by the success of the similar feature introduced by Snapchat four years ago, avatars might become very popular. Recently, Snapchat revealed that nearly 150 million out of its 210 million users have already created Bitmojis, so Facebook definitely has a lot to catch up.

