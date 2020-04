‘Snapchat Bitmoji’-like feature Facebook Avatars launches in Europe

Last year, we reported on a new set of emoji-like stickers that Facebook is starting to offer to some of its users, more specifically, people living in Australia and New Zealand. Now, Snapchat’s Bitmoji competitor feature is going to be available for people in Europe as well, TechCrunch reports Facebook Avatars is a feature that allows users to create a virtual version of themselves in a cartoon-like style, which can then be used in chat, comments and posts. The company stated that this feature is now available across Europe.Reportedly, you will be able to create your own avatar from the sticker tray in the comment section of a post on News Feed or in a chat in Facebook Messenger. Unfortunately though, many consider Facebook’s stickers to be late to the party as Snapchat popularized a similar option in 2016, buying the company who created Bitmoji and integrating the feature directly in the app. The popular social-media platform has now even designed Bitmoji TV where users’ custom-made Bitmojis are playing main characters in comedy cartoons.Additionally, at the time of releasing Bitmoji TV, Snapchat stated that 147 million of its 210 million users had created their own Bitmojis.Unfortunately, there is no available information on when Facebook Avatars feature will expand to other markets, but users based in Europe should start getting the option from now on. Would you be interesting in playing with it to diversify your Facebook Messenger texts?