‘Snapchat Bitmoji’-like feature Facebook Avatars launches in Europe
Reportedly, you will be able to create your own avatar from the sticker tray in the comment section of a post on News Feed or in a chat in Facebook Messenger. Unfortunately though, many consider Facebook’s stickers to be late to the party as Snapchat popularized a similar option in 2016, buying the company who created Bitmoji and integrating the feature directly in the app. The popular social-media platform has now even designed Bitmoji TV where users’ custom-made Bitmojis are playing main characters in comedy cartoons.
Additionally, at the time of releasing Bitmoji TV, Snapchat stated that 147 million of its 210 million users had created their own Bitmojis.
Unfortunately, there is no available information on when Facebook Avatars feature will expand to other markets, but users based in Europe should start getting the option from now on. Would you be interesting in playing with it to diversify your Facebook Messenger texts?