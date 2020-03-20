Apps Coronavirus

Facebook and Instagram will not publish new AR filters for indefinite period of time

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 20, 2020, 9:30 AM
Facebook and Instagram will not publish new AR filters for indefinite period of time
If you are into creating AR filters for Instagram or Facebook, you will most likely be disappointed, but according to a Facebook post on Spark AR page, Instagram and Facebook moderation will not be able to approve new filters and AR creations for the time being. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the moderators have all been sent home.

Spark AR Studio is the app used to create augmented reality filters for both Facebook and Instagram. The post announces that in order to protect employees’ health and overall safety, they have been sent home. However, creators can still submit their work, but cannot expect for it to be reviewed any time soon. The post does not specify until when this measure will be effective.



Additionally, some automated moderation is still going to work so creators will be able to get some feedback on their designed AR filters. What’s more, the post states that the company is still working on finding a way for creators to continue publishing despite the challenging times. Unfortunately, the Spark AR moderators will not be working from home for the moment, most likely for security reasons, and the filter moderation is completely suspended until further notice.

