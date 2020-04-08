Facebook's new app Tuned offers a private space for couples
Not long ago Facebook Dating was launched by the social media giant, which has the edge over other dating apps of knowing who all your friends are, among other private data, and now we get an app for the people who are already dating. Mark Zuckerberg's company seems keen on helping everybody find love, and with Tuned, sustain that love, all through its own services.
It's all presented in a stylistically unique, scrapbook-like way, so that it doesn't feel like yet another sterile messaging app.
Facebook's NPE Team, makers of this app, are focused on creating new products of experimental nature, and thus, their works could be shut down promptly if not successful. In the team's own words, "building without fear of failure is the only way to achieve success." What we can take away from this is, if the Tuned app doesn't work out and prove popular with couples, it may be taken down swiftly. The nature of this may explain why Facebook hasn't even promoted the app yet.
Regardless, with a giant like Facebook behind it, and considering the app's broad appeal, along with its fresh take on the idea of social sharing, this may easily prove to be a new hit on the App Store.