Apps

Facebook's new app Tuned offers a private space for couples

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 08, 2020, 2:10 AM
Facebook's new app Tuned offers a private space for couples
The new app was launched by Facebook's NPE Team, offering a private space for couples, where they can share a feed between one another, send photos, voice memos, and more.

Not long ago Facebook Dating was launched by the social media giant, which has the edge over other dating apps of knowing who all your friends are, among other private data, and now we get an app for the people who are already dating. Mark Zuckerberg's company seems keen on helping everybody find love, and with Tuned, sustain that love, all through its own services.

Facebook's new Tuned app is available only to iPhone users right now, and only in the US and Canada. Its key features include a private feed between the two lovebirds using it, the ability to share Spotify songs and playlists, setting a personal mood to let your other half know how you're feeling, sending photos, notes, voice memos and more.

It's all presented in a stylistically unique, scrapbook-like way, so that it doesn't feel like yet another sterile messaging app.

Facebook's NPE Team, makers of this app, are focused on creating new products of experimental nature, and thus, their works could be shut down promptly if not successful. In the team's own words, "building without fear of failure is the only way to achieve success." What we can take away from this is, if the Tuned app doesn't work out and prove popular with couples, it may be taken down swiftly. The nature of this may explain why Facebook hasn't even promoted the app yet.

Regardless, with a giant like Facebook behind it, and considering the app's broad appeal, along with its fresh take on the idea of social sharing, this may easily prove to be a new hit on the App Store.

Featured stories

Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless