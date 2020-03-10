Android Apps

Facebook Stories will soon allow users to share posts to Instagram simultaneously

by Cosmin Vasile
Mar 10, 2020, 3:20 AM
Facebook's next step toward the unification of its apps is cross-posting. For those who use multiple social network services, the option to make their posts available on all of them simultaneously with a click of a button saves a lot of time.

A new report coming from TechCrunch claims Facebook has already started testing the option to cross-post Stories to Instagram. Spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong in the Android version of Facebook, the new feature supposedly allows users to post a Facebook Story to Instagram.

To do that, you have to go to Privacy options and choose who do you want to share the Story with. Apart from the standard Public, Friends, Custom and Hide From options, there's a new one that lets you “Share To Instagram.”

The new option has been implemented in the form of a toggle, so if you enable it, you will be able to cross-post all Facebook Stories to Instagram without having to select the option again from the Privacy menu.

Facebook confirmed that they are now testing the cross-posting feature to allow users to share their Stories with larger audiences without having to use two services to do the same thing. What's interesting is that the feature is now being tested with users, which means it's very close to being made available to everyone.

