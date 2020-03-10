Facebook Stories will soon allow users to share posts to Instagram simultaneously
A new report coming from TechCrunch claims Facebook has already started testing the option to cross-post Stories to Instagram. Spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong in the Android version of Facebook, the new feature supposedly allows users to post a Facebook Story to Instagram.
The new option has been implemented in the form of a toggle, so if you enable it, you will be able to cross-post all Facebook Stories to Instagram without having to select the option again from the Privacy menu.
Facebook confirmed that they are now testing the cross-posting feature to allow users to share their Stories with larger audiences without having to use two services to do the same thing. What's interesting is that the feature is now being tested with users, which means it's very close to being made available to everyone.
