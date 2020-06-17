Major update makes Facebook Portal more useful than ever
The most important improvement is the addition of Messenger Rooms, which will allow Portal users to chat with friends and family on group video calls. However, there will only be room for up to 50 people, but participants will be able to join a video call even if they don't have a Facebook account.
Thanks to the latest update, Portal owners will be able to go live to Facebook Pages and Groups using their smart display. Previously, it was only possible to go live on a personal profile, but now you can also broadcast to Facebook Pages and Groups.
Finally, Facebook announced that it will add a new “Hey Portal” functionality that will allow users to start WhatsApp calls (WhatsApp account required). Also, support for commands in British English will be included too.