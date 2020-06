Major update makes Facebook Portal more useful than ever

Facebook Portal is not the best smart display nor cheapest, but that's about to change. A new update is now rolling out to Portal devices that add new functionality and a handful of improvements that make it more useful than ever.The most important improvement is the addition of Messenger Rooms , which will allow Portal users to chat with friends and family on group video calls. However, there will only be room for up to 50 people, but participants will be able to join a video call even if they don't have a Facebook account.With the addition of Messenger Rooms, Facebook decided to implement some quality-of-life improvements as well. For example, call participants can replace the background with a pre-selected image using Portal Spaces while on a Messenger or Messenger Rooms. A new option to blur the background will also be available.Thanks to the latest update, Portal owners will be able to go live to Facebook Pages and Groups using their smart display. Previously, it was only possible to go live on a personal profile, but now you can also broadcast to Facebook Pages and Groups.Finally, Facebook announced that it will add a new “Hey Portal” functionality that will allow users to start WhatsApp calls (WhatsApp account required). Also, support for commands in British English will be included too.