Accessories Software updates

Major update makes Facebook Portal more useful than ever

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 17, 2020, 1:38 PM
Major update makes Facebook Portal more useful than ever
Facebook Portal is not the best smart display nor cheapest, but that's about to change. A new update is now rolling out to Portal devices that add new functionality and a handful of improvements that make it more useful than ever.

The most important improvement is the addition of Messenger Rooms, which will allow Portal users to chat with friends and family on group video calls. However, there will only be room for up to 50 people, but participants will be able to join a video call even if they don't have a Facebook account.

With the addition of Messenger Rooms, Facebook decided to implement some quality-of-life improvements as well. For example, call participants can replace the background with a pre-selected image using Portal Spaces while on a Messenger or Messenger Rooms. A new option to blur the background will also be available.

Thanks to the latest update, Portal owners will be able to go live to Facebook Pages and Groups using their smart display. Previously, it was only possible to go live on a personal profile, but now you can also broadcast to Facebook Pages and Groups.

Finally, Facebook announced that it will add a new “Hey Portal” functionality that will allow users to start WhatsApp calls (WhatsApp account required). Also, support for commands in British English will be included too.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The first live Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pictures are here
Popular stories
Massive leak reveals key Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and features
Popular stories
A walk down memory lane: Our favorite phones from the past

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless