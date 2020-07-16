iOS Android Apps

Facebook Messenger gains screen sharing feature in latest update

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 16, 2020, 11:29 AM
The next new gimmick that Facebook added to Messenger is screen sharing, a feature that lets you instantly share your screen with friends and family. You choose to share your phone's screen one-on-one or in a group video call with up to eight people and up to 16 people in Rooms.

When you share your phone's screen, the other party can see everything from your camera roll, social media, or anything else showing up on your screen. It doesn't matter that you're not close to each other as everything is done via the internet.

The new screen sharing functionality is now available globally on the latest versions of Facebook Messenger for Android and iOS, so make sure to download the update to benefit from the new feature.

In the same piece of news, Facebook announced that screen sharing is going live in Messenger Rooms with up to 16 people on the web and desktop. To make functionality more useful, Facebook will add the option to control who can share their screen in Rooms, but it will also boost the number of people that you'll be able to share your screen with up to 50. The release timeframe for these improvements is “soon,” so they'll probably go live in just a few weeks.

