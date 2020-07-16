Facebook Messenger gains screen sharing feature in latest update
When you share your phone's screen, the other party can see everything from your camera roll, social media, or anything else showing up on your screen. It doesn't matter that you're not close to each other as everything is done via the internet.
In the same piece of news, Facebook announced that screen sharing is going live in Messenger Rooms with up to 16 people on the web and desktop. To make functionality more useful, Facebook will add the option to control who can share their screen in Rooms, but it will also boost the number of people that you'll be able to share your screen with up to 50. The release timeframe for these improvements is “soon,” so they'll probably go live in just a few weeks.