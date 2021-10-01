Notification Center

Facebook Messenger and Instagram now support cross-app group chats

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Facebook Messenger now features cross-app group chars
Facebook's wildly-popular Messenger chat platform is scoring tons of new features today. The most interesting new feature will let you create cross-app group chats between and Messenger, which are both under Facebook's umbrella.

While the app has allowed for cross-app chats between Messenger and Instagram for a while now, the latest version of Messenger will show you your Instagram contacts as well and let you chat them up without leaving the app. If you're a part of a group chat that has both Messenger and Instagram users inside, you'll also see typing indicators regardless of the app.


The update should be rolling out today for most Facebook users. Unfortunately, it isn't live for me just yet.

Aside from the aforementioned new feature in Messenger, Instagram has also accrued a couple of new features. You can now finally use polls in your Instagram DMs, which has been existing on Messenger for a while now. Finally, Instagram users will be able to use Messenger's Watch Together feature to view Reels and IGTV videos.

