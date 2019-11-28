Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp are all having issues
While many Americans take the day off for the Thanksgiving holiday, we really didn't think that apps took the day off to celebrate; at least not social media apps that allow people around the world to stay in touch with each other. However, according to Downdetector.com and our own personal experiences, it seems as though Facebook's core apps have all taken off to grab a turkey dinner.
A live outage map shows issues with Facebook in the northeastern U.S. with problems seen in Washington, Texas, California, and Florida. Overseas, outages are reported in Brazil, Peru, and Venezuela.
We will be watching for comments from Facebook and monitoring the situation. Once there is any change, we will let you know by updating this article; feel free to check in often.
