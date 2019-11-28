Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Android Apps

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp are all having issues

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 28, 2019, 11:59 AM
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp are all having issues
While many Americans take the day off for the Thanksgiving holiday, we really didn't think that apps took the day off to celebrate; at least not social media apps that allow people around the world to stay in touch with each other. However, according to Downdetector.com and our own personal experiences, it seems as though Facebook's core apps have all taken off to grab a turkey dinner.

The number of complaints by Facebook users logged by Downdetector jumped from 10 at 8:47 am EST to 605 just 15 minutes later. By 11:32 am, that number had grown to 12,703. At PhoneArena, we couldn't upload pictures to the site and others had problems signing in. Many of those who were able to sign in could not access their News Feed and some subscribers said that they had a total "blackout." Instagram's complaint graph at Downdetector looks similar with the number of complaints peaking at 21,032 earlier this morning. Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are also having problems. All four are Facebook properties, so it isn't strange that all four are having issues at the same time.

A live outage map shows issues with Facebook in the northeastern U.S. with problems seen in Washington, Texas, California, and Florida. Overseas, outages are reported in Brazil, Peru, and Venezuela.


We will be watching for comments from Facebook and monitoring the situation. Once there is any change, we will let you know by updating this article; feel free to check in often.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders
samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
best-smart-speakers-and-displays-in-2019
Best smart speakers and smart displays in 2019
samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.