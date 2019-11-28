Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp are all having issues

While many Americans take the day off for the Thanksgiving holiday, we really didn't think that apps took the day off to celebrate; at least not social media apps that allow people around the world to stay in touch with each other. However, according to Downdetector.com and our own personal experiences, it seems as though Facebook's core apps have all taken off to grab a turkey dinner.





The number of complaints by Facebook users logged by Downdetector jumped from 10 at 8:47 am EST to 605 just 15 minutes later. By 11:32 am, that number had grown to 12,703. At PhoneArena, we couldn't upload pictures to the site and others had problems signing in. Many of those who were able to sign in could not access their News Feed and some subscribers said that they had a total "blackout." Instagram's complaint graph at Downdetector looks similar with the number of complaints peaking at 21,032 earlier this morning. Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are also having problems. All four are Facebook properties, so it isn't strange that all four are having issues at the same time.





A live outage map shows issues with Facebook in the northeastern U.S. with problems seen in Washington, Texas, California, and Florida. Overseas, outages are reported in Brazil, Peru, and Venezuela.









We will be watching for comments from Facebook and monitoring the situation. Once there is any change, we will let you know by updating this article; feel free to check in often.

