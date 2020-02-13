Facebook Dating launch in Europe delayed after inspection by data protection officers
Facebook Dating has the capability of integrating Instagram posts in your profile and adding Instagram followers to your Secret Crush lists. You don’t have to worry about Facebook matching you with your friends, however, because this feature is turned off by default, even though it’s possible to add someone from your Facebook friends on your Secret Crush list.
Photos, videos or links cannot be sent or received via Facebook Dating for security reasons. Understandably, minors will not have access to Facebook Dating.
So, what is stopping the feature from reaching the European market? According to the BBC, a last-minute inspection of Facebook’s European HQ in Dublin was conducted by the Irish Data Protection Commission, which stated they were not advised of the launch early enough and had received no documentation.
In response, Facebook stated that it possesses all the needed paperwork and has provided it when requested. A Facebook representative told BBC that the delay is necessary as Facebook is taking its time to meticulously prepare for the EU market and to meet all needed regulations. Facebook’s dating feature has been carefully checked in order to provide the best security and privacy, according to the representative. However, no new launch date has been established yet.
