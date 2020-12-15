FTC seeks info from TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Reddit and others on how they collect and use your data
According to the FTC, the information seeked from the internet giants is specifically related to:
- how social media and video streaming services collect, use, track, estimate, or derive personal and demographic information;
- how they determine which ads and other content are shown to consumers;
- whether they apply algorithms or data analytics to personal information;
- how they measure, promote, and research user engagement; and
- how their practices affect children and teens.
Hopefully this move from the FTC will eventually help us all understand better the apps we rely on, in regards to how they use our data and serve us ads, as well as the overall impact those social media apps have on children.
In related news, TikTok recently gave parents more power over their kids' accounts in the form of new parental controls, which include limiting content that may be inappropriate for kids.