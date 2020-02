FCC is working towards completely removing Huawei and ZTE gear from networks in the US

Huawei has been considered a national security threat by the US government for a couple of years already. In consequence, in 2019, the FCC has officially banned companies from using subsidies to buy Huawei or ZTE network equipment, over the allegations of espionage.Now, Engaget has brought to our attention that the agency has opened a reporting portal to collect data from carriers in regards to their use of Huawei and ZTE network equipment. This has been put in place so that the agency can construct a realistic reimbursement program.The money it will provide will be paid to network providers, especially small rural carriers, in order to facilitate the replacement of their existing Huawei or ZTE network equipment. According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, the national security threat designations in regards to the two companies may become final this spring.The data collection from carriers will help facilitate the identification of areas in which Huawei and ZTE equipment and services are most used, and how to proceed in order to help remove them. Other information collected by the FCC includes data for costs of purchasing, installing and replacing network equipment, and what type of equipment and services carriers use. The deadline for submissions of requested information is April 22.