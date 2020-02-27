ZTE Huawei

FCC is working towards completely removing Huawei and ZTE gear from networks in the US

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 27, 2020, 7:59 AM
FCC is working towards completely removing Huawei and ZTE gear from networks in the US
Huawei has been considered a national security threat by the US government for a couple of years already. In consequence, in 2019, the FCC has officially banned companies from using subsidies to buy Huawei or ZTE network equipment, over the allegations of espionage.

Now, Engaget has brought to our attention that the agency has opened a reporting portal to collect data from carriers in regards to their use of Huawei and ZTE network equipment. This has been put in place so that the agency can construct a realistic reimbursement program.

The money it will provide will be paid to network providers, especially small rural carriers, in order to facilitate the replacement of their existing Huawei or ZTE network equipment. According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, the national security threat designations in regards to the two companies may become final this spring.

The data collection from carriers will help facilitate the identification of areas in which Huawei and ZTE equipment and services are most used, and how to proceed in order to help remove them. Other information collected by the FCC includes data for costs of purchasing, installing and replacing network equipment, and what type of equipment and services carriers use. The deadline for submissions of requested information is April 22.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless