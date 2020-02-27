FCC is working towards completely removing Huawei and ZTE gear from networks in the US
Now, Engaget has brought to our attention that the agency has opened a reporting portal to collect data from carriers in regards to their use of Huawei and ZTE network equipment. This has been put in place so that the agency can construct a realistic reimbursement program.
The data collection from carriers will help facilitate the identification of areas in which Huawei and ZTE equipment and services are most used, and how to proceed in order to help remove them. Other information collected by the FCC includes data for costs of purchasing, installing and replacing network equipment, and what type of equipment and services carriers use. The deadline for submissions of requested information is April 22.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):