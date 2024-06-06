Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Expensive iPhones get Nintendo 3DS game titles thanks to Folium

By
0comments
Expensive iPhones get Nintendo 3DS game titles thanks to Folium
Thanks to a European Commission mandate to open iOS to 3rd party apps for alternatives to its default ones, Apple is begrudgingly letting some apps it kicked out back in its App Store. 

The team from Cupertino, however, loosened its restrictions on many old gaming emulators even before the antitrust legislation that the EC forced with the iOS 17.4 update, and this resulted in many emulator apps hopping back on the iOS bandwagon.

The legislation also paved the way for Apple Safari browser alternatives, too, but if the iPhone or iPad that run those alternatives to the default apps leave Europe, their owners have to be back within a month if they want to get updates to the rogue in the eyes of Apple applications.

Still, that isn't stopping the old Nintendo 3DS emulator Folium from bringing its fun and games to the App Store. Folium costs $4.99, and can load a number of old Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS, and Nintendo DS titles.

It supports all major game controllers, too, including Backbone One, Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Pro Controller, PlayStation DualShock, and DualSense, and Xbox Series and Series X.


As has become customary with those 3rd party apps that Apple frowns upon but is forced to embrace, there are plenty of privacy and security warnings to tap through before installing Folium.

Moreover, since Apple has some strict rules about using code recompiling, the Folium emulator could only run smoothly on powerful iPhones like the latest iPhone 15 Pro models. 

If you own one and want to relive old school Nintendo title gaming from the comfort of your Apple handset, though, you can check out Folium in the App Store together with your favorite controller.

Video Thumbnail
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless