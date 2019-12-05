Apple teams up with a dozen retailers to offer exclusive Apple Pay discounts

Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 05, 2019, 10:55 PM
Apple has just launched a range of exclusive deals for the holiday season aimed at customers who choose to pay with Apple Pay at various retailers. In most cases, you just have to check out with Apple Pay and a discount will be applied automatically, but some retailers require you to use a discount code.

All the special offers announced today are available via mobile apps or on the web until December 18. Besides getting a nice discount, you'll also receive 2% Daily Cash back when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay. You can find below all 12 retailers that have teamed up with Apple to offer these exclusive Apple Pay discounts:

  • 1-800 Flowers – $15 off an exclusive holiday gift collection.
  • 1stdibs – $150 off when you spend $500 or more in the app with code PAYFASTER.
  • BJ’s – $10 off your next purchase when you spend $150 or more at BJ’s online.
  • Club Monaco – Extra $25 off your next purchase when you spend $100 or more at clubmonaco.com with code PAYFASTER.
  • Crocs – 25% off purchases at crocs.com through December 13.
  • Hayneedle – Extra 10% off holiday decor, furniture, gifts, and more.
  • HBX – Free shipping when you spend $50 or more.
  • New York & Company – Extra 10% off in the New York & Company app with code PAYFASTER.
  • Outdoor Voices – $25 off your next purchase when you spend $125 or more.
  • Snapfish – Get 50% off all orders in the app with code PAYFASTER.
  • StockX – $20 off your next Buy Now purchase when you spend $200 or more with code PAYFASTER.
  • Warby Parker – Free set of 4 illustrated 2020 party frames for ringing in the new year.

If you haven't already noticed, Crocs' deal is only available until December 13, but the rest are up for grabs till December 18. Happy shopping, Apple Pay users!

