EC staff required to use end-to-end encryption messaging app Signal for texting
The European Commission has been trying to improve the organization’s cybersecurity situation for a couple of years already. There have been several reports of cybersecurity breaches of EC systems. In December 2018, cybersecurity firm Area 1 Security informed the EU that thousands of confidential diplomatic exchanges had been leaked. Diplomatic information was allegedly stolen in 2017 as well.
At the moment, the EC has strict security rules for classified information, and requirement for the usage of encrypted emails while exchanging non-classified information. Now, they will be using Signal for messaging, which shows that the Commission is working towards better security.
