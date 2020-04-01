Endlesss lets you jam with your bandmates during the lockdown
There’s also the option to use an iRig interface and record your own samples, if you insist on using that $5000 Les Paul Custom guitar, gathering quarantine-induced dust. The basic version of Endlesss is free, but if you want the full set of features like extra samples and the aforementioned iRig integration, the subscription fee is $5.50 a month. If you go for that option though, you’ll get a two months trial period instead of the usual week, as a response to the current coronavirus crisis.
If you like the app, be sure to support the Kickstarter project launching in April, which will try to fund new features in Endlesss, such as better pro equipment integration, support for lossless audio formats, and more. I guess I’ll brush off my guitar skills and try it out myself.