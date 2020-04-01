iOS Apps

Endlesss lets you jam with your bandmates during the lockdown

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 01, 2020, 9:23 AM
Endlesss lets you jam with your bandmates during the lockdown
As a former band member and a passionate supporter of live music performances, I can understand the need for musicians to physically rehearse together quite well. That’s a tough gig, especially when your country is in a lockdown situation. Fortunately, technology comes to the rescue once again with the mobile app Endlesss, Engadget reports.

Endlesss is a music-making app that relies on samples and loops, and it's already available for download on the App Store. There are tons of samples, and you can arrange loops and play them in real-time together with friends and fellow musicians. Several people can work on a project, change loops, add samples or rearrange stuff, and there’s also the option to export everything in .aiff format with multiple tracks to make a complete song.

There’s also the option to use an iRig interface and record your own samples, if you insist on using that $5000 Les Paul Custom guitar, gathering quarantine-induced dust. The basic version of Endlesss is free, but if you want the full set of features like extra samples and the aforementioned iRig integration, the subscription fee is $5.50 a month. If you go for that option though, you’ll get a two months trial period instead of the usual week, as a response to the current coronavirus crisis.



If you like the app, be sure to support the Kickstarter project launching in April, which will try to fund new features in Endlesss, such as better pro equipment integration, support for lossless audio formats, and more. I guess I’ll brush off my guitar skills and try it out myself.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Best true wireless earbuds
Best true wireless earbuds
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless