Elon Musk's tweet sparks a logo design contest: what's next for ex-Twitter?



Despite the various opinions, the change is happening, and the new logo is already live. But before that, Elon Musk tweeted (I'll keep calling it that for as long as I can), along with other tweets regarding the social media platform's rebranding, that if a good enough logo is posted, the company will make it go live.





If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

This single tweet proved to be a perfect catch, hooking users with all sorts of opinions, views, and ideas about Twitter's rebranding. They turned it into a fun contest, sharing their creative ideas and thoughts.



Thousands of logos were uploaded, revealing Twitter users' diverse and creative nature. You'll find everything from serious and skillful designs to playful and mocking ones if you take the time to scroll through Musk's tweet replies. If not, check out our selection of some of the best, funniest, and most creative logo designs.





Le Moon A user namedchose to blend the famous Twitter blue bird with the letter X, which some believe is an excellent choice because users can still refer to their posts as "tweets." And surely, tweets are one of the things that set Twitter apart from other social media platforms that just have plain old posts (Blah!).







For example, some users like Mr. Green For example, some users likechose to create a more colorful version of the X, adding some life to an otherwise not-so-lively X letter, which you can probably guess what it stands for in many cases.









If you haven't guessed already, this next logo answers the question straightforwardly.









JBond While some users mourn the bird logo, others wholeheartedly embrace their humor and make the most out of the situation. Just like user, who sure knows how to have fun.













Recent online feuds between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, sparked by Meta's new app Threads (seen as similar to Twitter), have resulted in memes and jokes about the two billionaires, particularly for their supposed cage fight arrangement. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that users have created logo designs in a similar spirited manner. Some logos directly show how users feel about the change without holding anything back. The new official logo is now live but just imagine if one of these logos had become the next choice, it would be a sign that Twitter's team has a great sense of humor, right?









X is definitely going to be something new. Elon Musk has grand plans for the social media platform and has mentioned multiple times that it might introduce fresh features related to banking and payments, among others. Recently, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed this new direction for ex-Twitter through, you will never guess what, a tweet (I'm certainly going to miss using that term).





X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

