Edison Mail iOS bug left thousands of emails out in the open
According to Edison Mail, the bug only affected iOS users, and the company has rolled back the update soon after the first complaints hit the internet. The impacted 6,480 users (not a small number) have been contacted and asked to change their passwords. Nevertheless, sensitive information may have already leaked, and it's very frustrating when it's due to a technical oversight.
I just updated @Edison_apps Mail &, after enabling a new sync feature, an email account THAT IS NOT MINE showed up in the app, that I could seemingly axcess completely.— Zach (@zmknox) May 16, 2020
This is a SIGNIFICANT security issue. Accessing another's email w/o credentials! Never trusting this app again.