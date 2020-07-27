iOS Android Games

Legendary MMORPG EVE Online is coming to Android and iOS in August

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jul 27, 2020, 11:38 PM
Legendary MMORPG EVE Online is coming to Android and iOS in August
EVE Online is one of those games that can turn a small company into a big one overnight. The space-based MMORPG developed by Icelandic studio CCP Games reached 500,000 subscribers at the beginning of 2013. It was the golden age of MMORPGs and EVE Online was one of the most financially prolific games of this type.

One interest concept introduced by EVE Online is “griefing,” as players are allowed to steal from or extort other players without being punished for it. Four years ago, developer CCP Games release a free-to-play version of EVE Online that includes limited content.

Earlier this year, CCP Games announced that EVE Echoes, the mobile version of the critically-acclaimed MMORPG will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today, the developer finally confirmed that EVE Echoes will make it to Android and iOS on August 13.



EVE Echoes will feature a huge persistent universe of over 8k+ solar system. Since this is a sandbox MMO, players will be free to choose their own path from a wide range of options, experiencing space exploration, as well as PvP and PvE battles, mining, trading, and complex economy.

The game will be free-to-play on both platforms, so there's no reason not to try it out if your phone supports its requirements. Of course, expect the game to be heavy on in-app purchases, but if it's like the PC version, you won't have to buy anything for a very long time. Anyone can now pre-register on Google Play Store to be notified when the game is available for download.

