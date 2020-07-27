Legendary MMORPG EVE Online is coming to Android and iOS in August
Earlier this year, CCP Games announced that EVE Echoes, the mobile version of the critically-acclaimed MMORPG will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today, the developer finally confirmed that EVE Echoes will make it to Android and iOS on August 13.
EVE Echoes will feature a huge persistent universe of over 8k+ solar system. Since this is a sandbox MMO, players will be free to choose their own path from a wide range of options, experiencing space exploration, as well as PvP and PvE battles, mining, trading, and complex economy.
The game will be free-to-play on both platforms, so there's no reason not to try it out if your phone supports its requirements. Of course, expect the game to be heavy on in-app purchases, but if it's like the PC version, you won't have to buy anything for a very long time. Anyone can now pre-register on Google Play Store to be notified when the game is available for download.