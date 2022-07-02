EE's Glastonbury Festival app shows which performers were most popular, breaks data usage records





The event was held between the 22nd and the 26th last month, during which period, EE notes , a total of 182 terabytes of data was used — this includes the event-goers downloading the app, following and documenting the event, and also people watching from home. That is a 76% increase over the data consumed around Glastonbury 2019. 3.4 million voice calls were made from the event, which is another 200,000 increase over the 2019 event.





Thanks to visitors being able to create their own customized line-ups within the app, data shows us who the most popular artists at the event were. Little surprise there — Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Diana Ross were the top three.





EE was on-site offering Pay as You Go phones, SIM cards, and mobile phone accessories.