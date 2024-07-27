Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Dream productivity machine iPad Air is around as cheap as an entry-level tablet

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Dream productivity machine iPad Air is around as cheap as an entry-level tablet
With Apple putting faster and faster chips in its tablets every two years or so to stand out to keep Android makers from encroaching on its market share, you might be under the illusion that you need the highest-specced slate around. But unless you are someone who pushes their tablets to the brink every day, your bank account is going to hate you for shelling out an unjustifiable amount on one of Apple's latest tablets. That's why, if you are considering buying a new tablet, we think the previous-gen iPad Air is right up your alley at its new lower price.

Modern-day premium tablets are great devices to complement your primary productivity machine or even replace them in some cases. In case you want something that's equally great for boosting your game stats and managing your side hustle, the 2022 iPad Air is the one to go for.

64GB 2022 iPad Air

Now nearly as cheap as the base iPad, the iPad Air is a great option for power users on a budget, thanks to its 10.9-inch screen, M1 series chip, and sleek design.
$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy


Its 10.9-inch screen is a good size for multitasking and reading. It runs on the M1, Apple's first M-series chip, and while the lineup has expanded since, rest assured that the chipset has enough power to manage dozens of browser tabs and multiple windows simultaneously.

So while you can overthink all you want about why it may be a good idea to spend around a thousand bucks on a more recent tablet, the truth is that this one is going to meet all your needs.

You might also be wondering why you shouldn't go for a lesser-specced tablet instead and the answer is dead simple: only devices with M-series chips will get Apple's AI features.

Best Buy has nudged down the M1 iPad Pro to $399 after shaving $200 off its price. That's beyond reasonable for a tablet that's lighter and more powerful than most laptops on the market. For reference, Apple's standard iPad with the A14 Bionic starts at $349. That mean the iPad Air is only $50 more expensive than the base iPad, which makes this a steal of a deal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless