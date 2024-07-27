Dream productivity machine iPad Air is around as cheap as an entry-level tablet

64GB 2022 iPad Air Now nearly as cheap as the base iPad, the iPad Air is a great option for power users on a budget, thanks to its 10.9-inch screen, M1 series chip, and sleek design. $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy

Its 10.9-inch screen is a good size for multitasking and reading. It runs on the M1, Apple's first M-series chip, and while the lineup has expanded since, rest assured that the chipset has enough power to manage dozens of browser tabs and multiple windows simultaneously.So while you can overthink all you want about why it may be a good idea to spend around a thousand bucks on a more recent tablet, the truth is that this one is going to meet all your needs.You might also be wondering why you shouldn't go for a lesser-specced tablet instead and the answer is dead simple: only devices with M-series chips will get Apple's AI features.Best Buy has nudged down the M1 iPad Pro to $399 after shaving $200 off its price. That's beyond reasonable for a tablet that's lighter and more powerful than most laptops on the market. For reference, Apple's standard iPad with the A14 Bionic starts at $349. That mean the iPad Air is only $50 more expensive than the base iPad, which makes this a steal of a deal.