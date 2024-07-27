Dream productivity machine iPad Air is around as cheap as an entry-level tablet
With Apple putting faster and faster chips in its tablets every two years or so to stand out to keep Android makers from encroaching on its market share, you might be under the illusion that you need the highest-specced slate around. But unless you are someone who pushes their tablets to the brink every day, your bank account is going to hate you for shelling out an unjustifiable amount on one of Apple's latest tablets. That's why, if you are considering buying a new tablet, we think the previous-gen iPad Air is right up your alley at its new lower price.
Its 10.9-inch screen is a good size for multitasking and reading. It runs on the M1, Apple's first M-series chip, and while the lineup has expanded since, rest assured that the chipset has enough power to manage dozens of browser tabs and multiple windows simultaneously.
You might also be wondering why you shouldn't go for a lesser-specced tablet instead and the answer is dead simple: only devices with M-series chips will get Apple's AI features.
Best Buy has nudged down the M1 iPad Pro to $399 after shaving $200 off its price. That's beyond reasonable for a tablet that's lighter and more powerful than most laptops on the market. For reference, Apple's standard iPad with the A14 Bionic starts at $349. That mean the iPad Air is only $50 more expensive than the base iPad, which makes this a steal of a deal.
Modern-day premium tablets are great devices to complement your primary productivity machine or even replace them in some cases. In case you want something that's equally great for boosting your game stats and managing your side hustle, the 2022 iPad Air is the one to go for.
