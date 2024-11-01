Do you use AI on your smartphone?

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

This year’s most important smartphone trend is undoubtedly the addition of artificial intelligence across devices and operating systems. Starting with the success of Galaxy AI early in the year and culminating with the blotched Apple Intelligence release that will continue throughout 2025, AI appears to be the defining smartphone feature of 2024.

At least according to the marketing teams of the big smartphone manufacturers.

Just like AI in general, AI in smartphones has a mixed reception. Companies want us to believe that it’s the main reason people buy new phones, while many fail to find a good use out of it.

However, if a group of people can put a brand-new technology to good use, it should be the readers of PhoneArena. We’d like to know if you’re using AI on your phone. If you do, is it through built-in features on your phone, or do you go to an AI app like Open AI’s Chat GPT app? If you’re not using AI on your phone, is it a phone-specific thing, or you’re staying out of the hype in general?

Vote in our poll, and leave a comment about how you put AI to use right now.

