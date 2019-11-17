iOS Android Apps

A major fix has been announced for Disney+ next year

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 17, 2019, 1:32 AM
A major fix has been announced for Disney+ next year
Disney+ just launched last Tuesday, and already it appears to be a huge success. Over 10 million subscribers signed up in the first 24 hours, although we should point out that the service offers a seven-day free trial. The vast majority of those using the app are Disney fans looking to view classic animated and live-action films, well known Disney Channel fare, and content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. The app will also show original content, much of it featuring older, iconic Disney characters. But there is one more group of fans binge-watching an animated television series that is offered on Disney+ that has nothing to do with Disney's animation studios.

Earlier this year, Disney closed on its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox. With that transaction, Disney purchased the rights to all 30 seasons of The Simpsons (season 31 started this past September). And while Disney+ subscribers are no doubt happy about being able to watch all but one of the show's episodes that have been televised since the show's debut on December 17th, 1989 (the Michael Jackson episode is not available on Disney+), there is one issue that is bugging many of them.

Disney will offer the first 19 years of The Simpsons in the original 4:3 aspect ratio next year


As pointed out on social media (via The Verge), even though the first 19 seasons of the show were broadcast in an aspect ratio of 4:3, Disney converted them to 16:9 for Disney+. This resulted in some visual gags getting cropped out on the streaming video app. But Disney says that starting next year it will make episodes from the first 19 years of the show (and some season 20 episodes) available in a 4:3 aspect ratio. In a statement, Disney said, "We presented 'The Simpsons' in 16:9 aspect ratio at launch in order to guarantee visual quality and consistency across all 30 seasons. Over time, Disney+ will roll out new features and additional viewing options. As part of this, in early 2020, Disney+ will make the first 19 seasons (and some episodes from Season 20) of “The Simpsons” available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio, giving subscribers a choice of how they prefer to view the popular series."


From season 20 onward, The Simpsons have been broadcast in 16:9, so those episodes are presented on Disney+ exactly in the same format as they appeared on television. In other words, if you watch those later seasons on Disney+ you won't miss any jokes.

Disney is charging $6.99 a month for a monthly subscription, $69.99 for a 12-month subscription. Each account can cover 10 different devices with up to four allowed to use the service at the same time. A bundle including Hulu and ESPN+ is priced at $12.99 per month. Considering that 4K video is part of the subscription, Disney is in the unfamiliar situation of undercutting the competition; a similar plan on Netflix costs $14.99 a month. Verizon customers with an unlimited plan are receiving one-year of Disney+ for free. If you're a Big Red customer eligible for this reward, you can follow the directions right here to claim your subscription.

On Tuesday, when the service launched, there were some glitches right off the bat. Some subscribers couldn't log-in, some content wasn't showing up and some took way too long to load.  Considering the number of people trying to access the streaming video app, that should not have come as a surprise. But since then, everything seems to be working fine.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

rorij12139rorij12139
Reply

1. rorij12139rorij12139

Posts: 7; Member since: 9 hours ago

I made $64,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I'm a full time student. I'm using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great m0ney. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Here’s what I've been doing...... HERE..............www.neway9.com

posted on 9 hours ago

mustupipsu
Reply

2. mustupipsu

Posts: 1; Member since: 9 hours ago

before i looked At the drAft 4 $9852, i did not believe thAt...my... brother reAlly bringing in money pArt-time At there lAbtop.. there Aunts neighbour hAs been doing this for less thAn seventeen months And recently took cAre of the mortgAge on there cottAge And bourt A gorgeous lAnd Rover RAnge Rover. this is where i went, go to this site home tAb for more detAil....www.joblinks99.com  

posted on 9 hours ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

iPhone-11-Pro-ultra-wide-angle-camera-tips-and-tricks
How to use iPhone 11 Pro's ultra wide-angle camera to take awesome pictures
Motorola-razr-2019-foldable-technology-Samsung-Galaxy-Fold
Motorola is confident its new razr phone won't break like the Samsung Galaxy Fold
Verizon-best-plans-guide
Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?
Galaxy-S10-OnePlus-LG-Motorola-fastest-Android-10-updates
Google has no new Android fragmentation chart, so what? Updates have never been faster...
Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range affordable flagship phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Pixel-phones-get-new-useful-feature
Pixel users won't be startled by their ringtone with this cool new feature
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.