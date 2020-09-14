Dish chooses Nokia's software solutions to build its 5G network
Apart from that, Nokia confirmed that it will also deliver additional cloud-native products that will provide 4G, 5G standalone, and voice over Wi-Fi access to core network functions. Everything provided by Nokia is fully automated, allowing Dish to deliver a multitude of network slices with low latency and service-level agreement on demand.
Today's announcement is the first step for Dish in its attempt to offer customers the first open, virtualized 5G network in the United States. After Huawei's demise, Nokia scored a lot of 5G-related deals all over the world, which isn't really surprising considering the quality of its products.
Even without the help of the US government, Nokia still managed to ink a $3.5 billion multi-tear 5G network agreement with T-Mobile two years ago. Here is hoping that more carriers are able to switch to Nokia's 5G solutions, which are clearly more expensive than what Huawei offered until recently.