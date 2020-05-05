Save $200 on LG's last year flagship at Amazon
These days, for $400, you could buy Samsung's new Galaxy A51 mid-range smartphone. However, for the same amount, you can have the LG G8 ThinQ, a more powerful device that comes with no strings attached.
Specs-wise, the G8 ThinQ is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage (up to 2TB). Also, it sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display and a dual rear camera setup that includes 16MP and 12MP sensors.
Another important selling point is the MIL-STD-810G certification, which makes it dust and water-resistant. LG's flagship is powered by a decent 3,500 mAh battery that features USB Type-C fast charging.