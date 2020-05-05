LG Android Deals

Save $200 on LG's last year flagship at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
May 05, 2020, 12:29 PM
Although the LG G8 ThinQ was launched on the market about a year ago, the flagship remains a powerful smartphone that can be a great alternative for those who can't afford to buy a top-tier handset released this year.

These days, for $400, you could buy Samsung's new Galaxy A51 mid-range smartphone. However, for the same amount, you can have the LG G8 ThinQ, a more powerful device that comes with no strings attached.

For a limited time, Amazon offers a $200 discount on the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ with Alexa. The phone works with all major carriers in the US, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. It's only available in Aurora Black, but it does include US warranty.

Specs-wise, the G8 ThinQ is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage (up to 2TB). Also, it sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display and a dual rear camera setup that includes 16MP and 12MP sensors.

Another important selling point is the MIL-STD-810G certification, which makes it dust and water-resistant. LG's flagship is powered by a decent 3,500 mAh battery that features USB Type-C fast charging.

