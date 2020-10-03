Sign up to YouTube TV and get a free Chromecast TV with Google TV
For a limited time, customers who sign up for YouTube TV will receive a free Chromecast TV with Google TV. Even though YouTube TV usually offers 30-day trials for select add-on networks, you'll have to actually pay for the first month to receive the Chromecast TV for free.
If you decide to take advantage of the free trial and then cancel your subscription before the end of the trial, you will not be getting the Chromecast TV for free. The new Chromecast with Google TV ($50 value) will be offered for free to customers after they make their first payment of $65 for their first month of YouTube TV, while supplies last.
One other important thing worth adding is that you have to for your YouTube TV subscription between October 15 and December 31 to be eligible for the promotion. Also, the deal is only available in the United States.