Samsung Android Deals 5G

Save $200 on Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G flagship right now

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 10, 2021, 3:17 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a flagship smartphone with 5G support? We might have a great deal for you if you don't mind owning a Samsung device. The Galaxy Note 20 5G is now on sale on Amazon, but you'll have to act fast since these deals are only available for a limited time.

Aside from the fact that you'll be saving 20 percent on the Galaxy Note 5G, another benefit is that you'll be getting an unlocked device that works on all major carriers in the United States. The $200 discount is only available for the 128GB variant. On the bright side, you get two choose between three color options: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green. Also, if you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free for this item. 


For those who don't know, the Galaxy Note 20 5G has similar specs as the regular Note 20 model, plus 5G support. That means that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Also, the Note 20 5G boasts a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a triple camera setup, and a 4,300 mAh battery featuring fast wireless charring 15W. For more details about the phone, you can check out our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$1000 Special Target $999 Samsung $779 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

