Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is 25% off on Amazon
Unfortunately, the Galaxy A71 5G costs quite a lot and many would rather pay for a one or two-year-old flagship instead. The good news is Amazon is making the Galaxy A71 5G interesting once again thanks to a 25% discount it offers on the device.
To make things even more appealing, Amazon is selling the unlocked version of the Galaxy A71 5G, which means the smartphone will work with any carrier in the US. Although this is unlocked for all carriers, it's not compatible with Verizon. If that's you're chosen carrier, you'll have to look for the Galaxy A71 5G UW since this one works with Sprint but not Verizon (despite the band compatibility).