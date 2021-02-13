Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is 25% off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 13, 2021, 12:30 PM
The Galaxy A71 is one of the few alternatives for customers in the US looking to buy a mid-range 5G smartphone. A slightly cheaper solution would be the Galaxy A51, but if you want your phone to retain some premium features, you'll probably have to go for the Galaxy A71 5G.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy A71 5G costs quite a lot and many would rather pay for a one or two-year-old flagship instead. The good news is Amazon is making the Galaxy A71 5G interesting once again thanks to a 25% discount it offers on the device.

To make things even more appealing, Amazon is selling the unlocked version of the Galaxy A71 5G, which means the smartphone will work with any carrier in the US. Although this is unlocked for all carriers, it's not compatible with Verizon. If that's you're chosen carrier, you'll have to look for the Galaxy A71 5G UW since this one works with Sprint but not Verizon (despite the band compatibility).

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G sits on top of the mid-tier devices thanks to a powerful processor, 6GB RAM, and a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus HD+ display. Not to mention that the smartphone packs an impressive quad-camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP) and a large 4,500 mAh battery featuring fast charging (but no wireless charging support).

