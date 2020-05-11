Save $50 on this 4G-enabled smartwatch powered by Google Wear OS
Now, if you're willing to spend more than $200 on a wearable device, we have a decent deal for you. The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is now on sale in the United States, and you can even get some extra offers if you order one.
The $50 off discount code on the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE will be available until May 16, so you have until Saturday to decide whether or not to go for the deal.
FYI, TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is powered by Google's Wear OS and, as the name suggests, features 4G/LTE connectivity. It's got an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and includes a built-in GPS, as well as NFC (Near Field Communication) support. The smartwatch promises up to 2 days of battery life with layered display or up to 30 days in Essential Mode.