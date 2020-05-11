Deals Wearables

Save $50 on this 4G-enabled smartwatch powered by Google Wear OS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 11, 2020, 11:01 PM
If you're looking to buy a smartwatch, the choices are almost infinite. The smartwatch market has grown so much in the last couple of years that you can now find several good alternatives at just about any price range.

Now, if you're willing to spend more than $200 on a wearable device, we have a decent deal for you. The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is now on sale in the United States, and you can even get some extra offers if you order one.

TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE typically sells for $300, but it's now available on TicWatch's official website for just $250. Of course, you'll have to use a discount code (US4GOFFER) at checkout to get $50 off, but it's nothing unusual. On top of that, those who order the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE will also get a 90 percent discount on the TicPods Free and 20 percent discounts on other smartwatches like the TicWatch C2 and TicWatch S2.

The $50 off discount code on the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE will be available until May 16, so you have until Saturday to decide whether or not to go for the deal.

FYI, TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is powered by Google's Wear OS and, as the name suggests, features 4G/LTE connectivity. It's got an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and includes a built-in GPS, as well as NFC (Near Field Communication) support. The smartwatch promises up to 2 days of battery life with layered display or up to 30 days in Essential Mode.

