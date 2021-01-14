Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

Deal: These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 50% off on Amazon

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 14, 2021, 6:04 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Deal: These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 50% off on Amazon
Maybe you don’t want to spend $500+ on a pair of headphones? This is completely understandable, there are great choices out there that tick all the boxes and don’t cost an arm and a leg. Take these noise-canceling headphones from Sony - granted, they’re not at the top of the food chain but offer some really nice features.

The Sony WHCH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones are priced around the $200 mark normally, but right now you can get them at half price on Amazon ($98 at the moment). This model is pretty solid, and although it won’t challenge Sony’s top offerings such as the WH-1000XM4, it’s an absolute steal at this price.

For under $100 you get Sony’s digital Dual Noise Sensor Technology, nice 30 millimeter drivers, USB Type-C charging, great battery life (up to 35 hours). The WHCH710N headphones are also very comfortable and lightweight at only 218 grams. The stock is limited, so act fast if you want to snatch a pair of these.

