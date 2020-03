These Sony headphones cost less than $100 on Amazon

Sony launched all kinds of headphones and earbuds in an attempt to cover all price ranges. The WHXB-700/B headphones are part of Sony's entry-level lineup since they're priced to sell for around $130. They come in two color versions – black and blue, and offer up to 30 hours of battery life, according to Sony.They can't be compared with the top-tier Sony WH-1000XM3 , which includes noise-canceling technology, but they're perfect for those who don't want to spend too much for a pair of headphones and still want a little bit of quality.The good news is Sony's WHX-B700/B headphones are cheaper than ever for a limited time. Amazon offers a 40 percent discount for these extra bass wireless headphones, which means you'll be saving slightly more than $52 if you buy them while they're on sale.Apart from listening to your favorite tunes, the headphones let you take calls wirelessly with the built-in mic, as well as access your phone's voice assistant with a push of a button. Also, they feature NFC (Near Field Connectivity) and sub-c connection that enables fast recharging.