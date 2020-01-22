Sony's best noise-canceling headphones are cheaper than ever on Amazon
If you're looking for such a product, you usually have to pay a high price. Well, not higher than a flagship, but $350 is not something that you want to shell out too often. That's why we have the perfect deal for a great pair of noise-canceling headphones.
However, the price is well worth the risk (if any), especially that you get a brand new product. Also, you get to choose between black and silver colors, which have the same price for a limited time.
Of course, you have the option to buy a pair of refurbished Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones and save an additional $50, but it's not worth it in the long run.
