Sony's best noise-canceling headphones are cheaper than ever on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 22, 2020, 6:38 PM
Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are probably among the best on the market in the $350 price range. Bose and Apple offer similar products, but other, more specialized audio companies have great alternatives like Audio Technica.

If you're looking for such a product, you usually have to pay a high price. Well, not higher than a flagship, but $350 is not something that you want to shell out too often. That's why we have the perfect deal for a great pair of noise-canceling headphones.

The WH-1000XM3, Sony's best noise-canceling headphones are getting a massive $100 discount on Amazon. The catch is that these are the international version, which means that the warrant is offered by the seller rather than the maker.

However, the price is well worth the risk (if any), especially that you get a brand new product. Also, you get to choose between black and silver colors, which have the same price for a limited time.

Of course, you have the option to buy a pair of refurbished Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones and save an additional $50, but it's not worth it in the long run.

