Grab a Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for less than $200 on Amazon
In fact, Best Buy still sells the Samsung Gear S3 for $300, when it's available. However, most of the time US retailers offer refurbished units for around $200, maybe less. If you're in the market for a Samsung smartwatch we have an even better deal for you though.
Most Samsung Gear S3 deals like this one disappear quite fast, as the sellers either increase the price after a short while or they simply unlist it, so you might want to place your order as soon as possible if you want to benefit from the discount.
Those unfamiliar with the Tizen-powered smartwatch may want to check out our in-depth Samsung Gear S3 Frontier review. It's got all the information you need to decide whether or not the smartwatch suits your needs.
1 Comment
1. iushnt
Posts: 3151; Member since: Feb 06, 2013
posted on 1 hour ago 0
