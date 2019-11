Grab a Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for less than $200 on Amazon

Even though Samsung released a few more smartwatches after 2016, the Gear S3 is still going strong in the United States. Although not many retailers still sell it, those that do haven't yet dropped the price by too much.In fact, Best Buy still sells the Samsung Gear S3 for $300, when it's available. However, most of the time US retailers offer refurbished units for around $200, maybe less. If you're in the market for a Samsung smartwatch we have an even better deal for you though.Typically selling for $230 on Amazon, the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is now $40 off. The Bluetooth version of the smartwatch is brand new and comes with a warranty. Keep in mind that this is the US model, not the international one.Most Samsung Gear S3 deals like this one disappear quite fast, as the sellers either increase the price after a short while or they simply unlist it, so you might want to place your order as soon as possible if you want to benefit from the discount.Those unfamiliar with the Tizen-powered smartwatch may want to check out our in-depth Samsung Gear S3 Frontier review . It's got all the information you need to decide whether or not the smartwatch suits your needs.