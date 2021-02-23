Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $50 off on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Watch Active 2
made its debut back in 2019, so it's not really an old gadget. In fact, Samsung
's smartwatch is quite good compared with other wearables in the same price range. The only problem is that its price didn't go down too much even after 18 months.
Originally priced to sell for $300, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now available for $270 at just about every major retailer in the US. The smaller 40mm version sells for $250, so just $30 less than the launch price.
Thankfully, Amazon offers important discounts on both 44mm and 40mm variants, so if you're in the market for a not so expensive smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch
Active 2 is a great choice. For a limited time, both Galaxy Watch Active 2 models are $50 off. Just make sure you don't select the Rose Gold color, which doesn't seem to be on sale, at least not for the moment.
It's also important to mention that only the GPS models are discounted on Amazon, so if you're looking for an LTE smartwatch, you'll have to search elsewhere. Don't forget to check out our complete Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
review while you're at it.
