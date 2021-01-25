Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is heavily discounted on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 25, 2021, 4:59 AM
Customers who've already decided that they need a full-fledged smartwatch rather than a hybrid usually must pay a bit more. All those features that are only available on smartwatches require buyers to pay a little bit of extra money.

The trade-off is that all those smartwatch features are taking their toll on the battery, so you'll have to charge it almost every day. If that's not an issue for you, we have a pretty good deal that brings the price of a full-fledged smartwatch to that of a decent hybrid smartwatch.

For a limited time, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is 32% off on Amazon, as long as you choose to buy the black version. There are two other options – Green and Rose Gold, which are just $50 off, still, a pretty good deal considering the smartwatch usually sells for $200.

The Galaxy Watch Active is fully compatible with Android and iOS devices, but not all features might be available for customers using the latter. This smartwatch comes with a built-in GPS, which means you don't need to keep your smartphone with you to track your exercises. It's also waterproof and promises to offer 90 hours of battery with low usage.

