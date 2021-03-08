Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones are nearly 30% off on Amazon

by Cosmin Vasile
Mar 08, 2021, 5:22 AM
The Galaxy Buds+ aren't the most expensive earbuds available on the market, but they're a great bang for the buck if you're looking for a pair of earphones in the $100-$150 price range. The Galaxy Buds+ earphones come in four different colors – black, cloud blue, red, and white, and typically sell for $150 outright.

More importantly, they're compatible with both Android and iOS, although they work best with Samsung's Galaxy devices. If you don't have a Samsung smartphone, then you can use the Galaxy Wearable app on Android and Galaxy Buds+ app on iOS to benefit from all the features the earbuds have to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ promise to offer up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge or up to 15 hours of talk time. According to Samsung, they will not provide more than 22 hours of battery life no matter how you use them.

If that's something that fits your requirements, then you'll be happy to know Amazon now offers a $40 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Just make sure that you don't choose the red color version since these aren't on sale, so you'll have to pay the full price.

