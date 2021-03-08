Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones are nearly 30% off on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ promise to offer up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge or up to 15 hours of talk time. According to Samsung, they will not provide more than 22 hours of battery life no matter how you use them.
If that's something that fits your requirements, then you'll be happy to know Amazon now offers a $40 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Just make sure that you don't choose the red color version since these aren't on sale, so you'll have to pay the full price.